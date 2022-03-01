DC dials back masking in most indoor settings

D.C. lifts its mask mandate in most indoor settings Tuesday. D.C. residents can shed their masks in places like restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, or businesses.

During a briefing on Feb. 14, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was gradually doing away with the requirement.

She cited dramatic drops in COVID-19 cases, a reduction in hospitalizations since the omicron wave, and a rise in vaccination rates.

D.C. residents can shed their masks in places like restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, or businesses. Face coverings are still required in buildings like schools, child care facilities, health care facilities and libraries.

Private businesses could still require patrons to wear a mask.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.