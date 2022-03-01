CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
DC dials back masking in most indoor settings

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 4:34 AM

D.C. lifts its mask mandate in most indoor settings on Tuesday.

During a briefing on Feb. 14, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was gradually doing away with the requirement.

She cited dramatic drops in COVID-19 cases, a reduction in hospitalizations since the omicron wave, and a rise in vaccination rates.

D.C. residents can shed their masks in places like restaurants and bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, or businesses. Face coverings are still required in buildings like schools, child care facilities, health care facilities and libraries.

Private businesses could still require patrons to wear a mask.

