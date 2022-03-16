RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Virginia gov, at the…

Virginia gov, at the pump, asks lawmakers to suspend gas tax

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the divided General Assembly to pass legislation that would suspend the state gas tax for three months.

The governor pitched the idea at a campaign-style appearance Wednesday at a Richmond-area gas station where he pumped gas and washed windshields for motorists.

He estimated the move would save drivers 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “inflationary pressures” Virginia families are facing.

Passage of such a measure would require bipartisan cooperation.

Leadership of the Senate Democratic caucus neither fully endorsed nor rejected the proposal.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up