RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » D.C. vote to legalize…

D.C. vote to legalize recreational marijuana sales hits another snag

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. efforts to legalize recreational sales of marijuana have suffered another setback in the form of federal legislation.

The issue: a $1.5 trillion spending bill that Congress passed includes the ban on selling recreational weed inside of the District.

The ban on recreational marijuana sales has been in place for about seven years, sparking controversy as nearby jurisdictions Maryland and Virginia both work to regulate weed sales.

Congressional Democrats said they did not want the ban in the spending bill but made concessions to Republican efforts in order to avoid a government shutdown.

Advocates for recreational sales said that the provision overrides the will of D.C. residents — District residents do not have voting representation in either chamber of Congress — years after they voted to legalize marijuana.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up