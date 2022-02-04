OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Maryland News » Md. bill would legalize…

Md. bill would legalize marijuana, expunge convictions

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

February 4, 2022, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marylanders may get the chance to vote in November on whether to legalize marijuana for adults’ recreational use.

A new bill in the Maryland House of Delegates specifies a framework of what legalization would entail.

House Bill 837, sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chair Luke Clippinger, a Democrat from Baltimore, was introduced Thursday, as a companion to House Bill 1, which would allow voters to vote in November whether to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and over, effective July 1, 2023.

Clippinger said in a Baltimore Sun editorial that public sentiment about marijuana has shifted in the last decade, with more states legalizing recreational use.

Under Clippinger’s new bill, a person with a single conviction for simple possession would have that count automatically expunged from court records.

In addition, a person currently in prison or jail on a cannabis charge would be eligible to be resentenced, with the goal of ending the term behind bars.

Legalization of marijuana provides opportunities for business owners and the state, through taxation to profit financially.

Clippinger’s bill would create a Cannabis Business Assistance Fund, that would “assist those disproportionately impacted by marijuana laws and support business incubators, educational programs at HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and more,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, in a statement, Maryland Matters reported. Jones said the fund would also require a disparity study to “identify barriers to entering the industry.”

According to Clippinger, “With this legislation, we will be prepared with comprehensive policy that creates the best, most equitable path to legal recreational cannabis should voters say yes.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up