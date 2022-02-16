OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Recreational marijuana could arrive in Va. by September

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 11:39 AM

It could only be a matter of months until adults can buy marijuana in Virginia without a prescription.

Sales of recreational marijuana could begin this September – before the full legal market opens in 2024 – under a bill passed by the state Senate.

 

“It ensures that consumers can purchase safe, regulated products legally until the full market is open,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria.

The measure must get approval from the state’s House of Delegates.

Under the bill, adults would be able to buy marijuana from an existing dispensary, without a prescription, come September.

Under current law, adults need a prescription to buy marijuana, though they may legally possess up to an ounce of it.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

