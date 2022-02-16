Recreational marijuana could arrive in Va. by September

It could only be a matter of months until adults can buy marijuana in Virginia without a prescription.

Sales of recreational marijuana could begin this September – before the full legal market opens in 2024 – under a bill passed by the state Senate.

“It ensures that consumers can purchase safe, regulated products legally until the full market is open,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria.

The measure must get approval from the state’s House of Delegates.

Under the bill, adults would be able to buy marijuana from an existing dispensary, without a prescription, come September.

Under current law, adults need a prescription to buy marijuana, though they may legally possess up to an ounce of it.