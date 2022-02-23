CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Both victims in DC fire that rendered 40 apts. ‘uninhabitable’ identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 10:28 AM

Both people who died in an early Tuesday morning apartment fire in Southwest D.C. have been identified by authorities Wednesday.

D.C. police said Rashidah Denton, 43, of Southwest D.C., and John Wesley Hunt, 43, of Northeast D.C., died in the fire.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the two were pulled from a burning third-floor apartment Tuesday morning. The building at 301 G Street has eight floors.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said 40 apartments on the third floor are “uninhabitable.”

The fire department is still determining the cause of the fire. No damage estimate has yet to be released.

Capitol Park Tower’s building management is providing the residents who were displaced with other housing, according to a tweet from D.C. fire.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire around 2:15 a.m.

The flames could be seen coming from the third-floor apartment, the department tweeted.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment, which was engulfed in flames, according to Maggiolo.

WTOP’s Acacia James and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Local News | Washington, DC News

