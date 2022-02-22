Firefighters work to contain blaze in DC apartment building

About 100 D.C. firefighters are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Southwest that injured at least two people and forced dozens to evacuate early Tuesday.

Firefighters are working to remove smoke from the eight-story building in the 300 block of G Street.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire around 2:15 a.m.

The flames could be seen coming from a third-floor apartment, the department tweeted. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment which was engulfed in flames, according to the fire department’s spokesman Vito Maggiolo

Some roads are closed because of the fire — the 300 block of G Street, SW, between 3rd and 4th Streets and 500 an 600 blocks of 4th Street, SW, E and G Streets are closed, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire was put out around in about 15 minutes, but smoke persisted, Maggiolo said. Twenty units and 100 personnel are on the scene of the fire, the department said.

“I was told the hallway was full of intense heat and smoke,” Maggiolo said. “Despite that challenge they moved in, got the fire knocked down and that’s what they train for.”

About 30 residents who evacuated are taking shelter on a Metrobus.

The fire department told others to shelter in place as they search floor by floor, unit by unit, for any victims. Maggiolo said once the search is over and the smoke is moved out, the department an evaluate which residents can return home to their units.

Firefighters didn’t say the condition of the two people who were injured or what caused the fire.