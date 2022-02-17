OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
The ‘speggulation’ is over: National Arboretum bald eagle lays an egg

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 9:36 PM

After several years without success, there is finally a bald eagle egg at the National Arboretum in D.C.

In her first year as a full adult, V5 (also known as Lotus) laid her first egg with Mr. President — the male eagle that lives at the arboretum.

The D.C. Department of Energy and Environment announced the good news in a tweet.

If you’re wondering why Lotus is not called First Lady, then pull up a chair and listen to the juicy saga.

Last year around this time, new visitors arrived at Mr. President and First Lady’s nest. The fifth of those visitors (V5), pushed out First Lady, who was last seen Feb. 15, 2021, The Washington Post reported.

First Lady laid seven eggs with him, but Mr. President was quick to move on with his new first lady.

You can watch the the new first family on the American Eagle Foundation’s eagle camera.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

