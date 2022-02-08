OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Person of interest sought in Georgetown murder

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 8, 2022, 5:22 AM

D.C. police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in reference to a Georgetown shooting death early last week.

In a news release Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department published still photos from a security camera showing an man sought for the Monday, Jan. 31 homicide that occurred in the 3200 block of M Street NW at the intersection with 33rd Street.

Officers responded to a shooting at that location around 6:13 p.m. and found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Alexandria resident Tarek Boothe, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Boothe died of his wounds at an area hospital.

“It is my hope that our community members will recognize this individual and provide us with information on his whereabouts,” D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a video posted to the department’s Twitter feed.

“Based on the quality of the footage, there is a strong likelihood that our community knows who this individual is.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 202-727-9099. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting 50411. Police offer rewards of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of homicides in the District.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

