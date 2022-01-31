Man killed in Georgetown shooting

Police in D.C. are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Georgetown neighborhood Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of 33rd and M streets Northwest just before 6:15 p.m. Police found a man who was unconscious but breathing, WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from the scene. D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference that the man has died.

Contee said that the suspect may be wounded, and it was a targeted shooting. The suspect is described as a man with a beard, wearing a black jacket.

M Street is closed between 32nd and 34th streets, as well as Bank and Prospect streets.

Shooting at M and 33 Streets in Georgetown. M St closed from Bank St. Also parallel Prospect St Closed. @wtop pic.twitter.com/iNvaCtIs3q — Dick Uliano (@DickUliano) February 1, 2022

Below is the area where it happened.

