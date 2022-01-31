CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » Washington, DC News » Man killed in Georgetown shooting

Man killed in Georgetown shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Georgetown neighborhood Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of 33rd and M streets Northwest just before 6:15 p.m. Police found a man who was unconscious but breathing, WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from the scene. D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference that the man has died.

Contee said that the suspect may be wounded, and it was a targeted shooting. The suspect is described as a man with a beard, wearing a black jacket.

M Street is closed between 32nd and 34th streets, as well as Bank and Prospect streets.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this story. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up