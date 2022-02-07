OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
National Cathedral bell-ringing to pay tribute to 900K COVID-19 deaths

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 11:15 AM

The Washington National Cathedral will pay tribute Monday evening to the more than 900,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The cathedral said in a statement Monday that it will toll its funeral bell 900 times, beginning at 5 p.m.

It will take more than an hour, the cathedral said.

The cathedral is at 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

The bell-ringing will be streamed live on the cathedral’s YouTube page:

Here’s a look at the seven-day average for deaths across D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

