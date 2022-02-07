National Cathedral bell-ringing to pay tribute to 900K COVID-19 deaths

The Washington National Cathedral will pay tribute Monday evening to the more than 900,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The Washington National Cathedral will pay tribute Monday evening to the more than 900,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The cathedral said in a statement Monday that it will toll its funeral bell 900 times, beginning at 5 p.m.

It will take more than an hour, the cathedral said.

The cathedral is at 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

The bell-ringing will be streamed live on the cathedral’s YouTube page:

Here’s a look at the seven-day average for deaths across D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.