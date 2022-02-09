OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Founder of DC-area’s Horace and Dickie’s Seafood dies at 84

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 11:17 PM

Family and friends are mourning the death of Richard “Dickie” Shannon, who died Sunday at age 84 of complications from COVID-19. He was the founder of Horace and Dickie’s Seafood in the D.C. area.

The restaurant beckoned the hungry for three decades at 12th and H streets Northeast in D.C. before moving in 2020, to its current location on Allentown Road in Camp Springs, Maryland.

Richard “Dickie” Shannon was the founder of Horace and Dickie’s Seafood in the D.C. area. (Courtesy Rasheed Black)

“I think people will remember him just making people laugh at the 12th Street location and here on Allentown Road,” said Rasheed Black, Shannon’s son and the business manager at Horace and Dickie’s Seafood in Camp Springs.

Black said his dad will also be remembered for his advocacy of African American young people and for giving help to those who needed a leg up.

“The main thing that he did was he would basically give people second chances. People might have been in a situation of incarceration … or down and out and needed work,” Black said.

“I think people will remember him just making people laugh,” Rasheed Black, son of Richard “Dickie” Shannon, said. (Courtesy Rasheed Black)

Horace and Dickie’s has branched out since Shannon first opened the carry-out in Northeast D.C. in 1990. Besides the location in Camp Springs, there are Horace and Dickie’s in Takoma Park, Glenarden and Waldorf.

“He was loved by many, a man of many talents, a man of many hats, entrepreneur, family man, a golfer, a wise man,” Black said.

Funeral services for Shannon are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17 at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Allentown Road in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

