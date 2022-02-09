Founder of DC-area’s Horace and Dickie’s Seafood dies at 84

Family and friends are mourning the death of Richard "Dickie" Shannon, who died Sunday at age 84 of complications from COVID-19. He was the founder of Horace and Dickie's Seafood in the D.C. area.

The restaurant beckoned the hungry for three decades at 12th and H streets Northeast in D.C. before moving in 2020, to its current location on Allentown Road in Camp Springs, Maryland.

“I think people will remember him just making people laugh at the 12th Street location and here on Allentown Road,” said Rasheed Black, Shannon’s son and the business manager at Horace and Dickie’s Seafood in Camp Springs.

Black said his dad will also be remembered for his advocacy of African American young people and for giving help to those who needed a leg up.

“The main thing that he did was he would basically give people second chances. People might have been in a situation of incarceration … or down and out and needed work,” Black said.

Horace and Dickie’s has branched out since Shannon first opened the carry-out in Northeast D.C. in 1990. Besides the location in Camp Springs, there are Horace and Dickie’s in Takoma Park, Glenarden and Waldorf.

“He was loved by many, a man of many talents, a man of many hats, entrepreneur, family man, a golfer, a wise man,” Black said.

Funeral services for Shannon are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17 at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Allentown Road in Fort Washington, Maryland.