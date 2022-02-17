OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Capital Pride returns to…

Capital Pride returns to DC for in-person celebrations

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Pride Celebration — including the parade and festival — returns for its 47th anniversary in D.C.

The Capital Pride Alliance (CPA), the LGBTQ+ advocacy group and D.C.-based nonprofit, said on Wednesday that this year’s celebration will take place from June 3 through June 12 during LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“After two years without a Parade and Festival, our community is yearning for a sense of celebration, unity, and, quite simply, normalcy,” CPA Executive Director Ryan Bos said in a news release.

The parade and block party will take place on June 11.

“A new, streamlined Parade route will reflect the evolving footprint of our growing community, all while providing better vantage points, increased health and safety measures, and ample space for a community Block Party,” said Tiffany Royster, CPA’s celebration chair.

The festival and concert will take place on June 12 on its long-established location along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building.

Officials plan to announce additional details, including other events and the new parade route, during the Pride Reveal in early March.

Registration is open for any organizations, businesses, or food vendors that want to participate.

“CPA relies on the generosity of our community and stakeholders to remain strong and resilient and help keep the legacy of Pride alive for years to come,” said CPA Board member Ashley Smith. “It’s critical, now more than ever for our community to lend a hand during these difficult times, so that these events can continue in our region.”

For more information about this year’s celebrations, visit Capital Pride’s website.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up