Capital Pride returns to DC for in-person celebrations

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Pride Celebration -- including the parade and festival -- returns for its 47th anniversary in D.C.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Pride Celebration — including the parade and festival — returns for its 47th anniversary in D.C.

The Capital Pride Alliance (CPA), the LGBTQ+ advocacy group and D.C.-based nonprofit, said on Wednesday that this year’s celebration will take place from June 3 through June 12 during LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“After two years without a Parade and Festival, our community is yearning for a sense of celebration, unity, and, quite simply, normalcy,” CPA Executive Director Ryan Bos said in a news release.

The parade and block party will take place on June 11.

“A new, streamlined Parade route will reflect the evolving footprint of our growing community, all while providing better vantage points, increased health and safety measures, and ample space for a community Block Party,” said Tiffany Royster, CPA’s celebration chair.

The festival and concert will take place on June 12 on its long-established location along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building.

Officials plan to announce additional details, including other events and the new parade route, during the Pride Reveal in early March.

Registration is open for any organizations, businesses, or food vendors that want to participate.

“CPA relies on the generosity of our community and stakeholders to remain strong and resilient and help keep the legacy of Pride alive for years to come,” said CPA Board member Ashley Smith. “It’s critical, now more than ever for our community to lend a hand during these difficult times, so that these events can continue in our region.”

For more information about this year’s celebrations, visit Capital Pride’s website.