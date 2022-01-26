CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
New COVID Center opening in DC’s Ward 4

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 2:45 PM

D.C. Health will open a new COVID Center in Northwest’s Ward 4 on Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday.

When it opens, the site will join similar COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in offering vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.

The mayor said an eighth center in Ward 3 “will open soon.”

All the sites are open six days a week and rotate days off so that multiple sites are open around the District on any given day.

The following chart lists all currently open sites and their operating hours:

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

