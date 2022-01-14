DC bridges to get TLC thanks to millions from federal government

The District’s infrastructure, specifically its bridges, will be the beneficiary in millions of federal dollars from the passage of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The District Department of Transportation will see $225 million over five years, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

She said the money will be spent on eight D.C. bridges, including the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge and the H Street Bridge in Northeast, considered to be in “poor condition,” according to a news release.

“This investment is proof-positive of the strong partnership we have with the federal government in furthering DDOT’s commitment to deliver the highest transportation efficiency of people and freight while also focusing on building a greener and more sustainable region,” said District Department of Transportation Director (DDOT) Everett Lott.

The federal funding being directed toward the District is part of the U.S. Transportation Department’s $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 bridges across the nation.

Virginia will receive nearly $537 million dollars to improve its bridges, and Maryland over $409 million.