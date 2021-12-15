DC makes list of top 10 cities for young professionals

It's well known that D.C. is a great town for young people to get serious about their careers, but it's nice being reaffirmed in list form: The District has landed in a top 10 list for best cities for young professionals in the country.

The list, put together by Rent.com, looks at factors such as demographics, recreation, economics and rent-to-income ratios to decide which cities get a leg up for those in their early-20s to mid-30s looking for white-collar work.

D.C. lands at a respectable fifth place on the list, scoring high marks for the number of opportunities it offers, its focus on networking and its abundant nightlife.

It also received high marks for its public transportation system, which Rent.com said offsets the high rent that makes living in the city center fairly unaffordable. It gives people the chance to live outside the city and commute in.

Rounding out the top five on the list are: Denver, Colorado, San Francisco, California, Charleston, South Carolina, and Seattle, Washington.

Alexandria, Virginia, made it into the top 50, coming in at No. 15 and Richmond snagged a spot at No. 35. Check out the full list online.