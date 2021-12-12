DC Health: Four cases of omicron variant detected in DC

D.C. confirmed four cases of the omicron variant in the city on Sunday, DC Health said.

The health department said each of the four cases of the variant are unrelated. They mark the first time the variant has been detected in the District, though both Maryland and Virginia have already seen cases.

The first case is a fully-vaccinated woman who traveled to Florida and New York. She was eligible for a booster, but had not yet received it, according to DC Health

The second case is a woman who traveled to Maryland during the Thanksgiving holiday. She is fully-vaccinated, but her booster status is unknown

The third case is a man who had “no known travel.” He had been fully vaccinated, but his booster status is unknown

The fourth case is a fully-vaccinated woman who traveled to Virginia for Thanksgiving. DC Health said her booster status is also unknown

The health department said all people who had contact with the individuals who tested positive for the variant have been contacted.

A press release from the city announcing the cases stressed the importance of getting vaccinated amid the emergence of the omicron variant. They also said that residents should practice disease prevention strategies such as masking, hand washing and physical distancing from others.

Anyone who is 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in the District. Those over 16 who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before June 12, 2021, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before Oct. 12, 2021 are eligible to get a booster dose.

