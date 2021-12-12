CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Health: Four cases…

DC Health: Four cases of omicron variant detected in DC

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 12, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. confirmed four cases of the omicron variant in the city on Sunday, DC Health said.

The health department said each of the four cases of the variant are unrelated. They mark the first time the variant has been detected in the District, though both Maryland and Virginia have already seen cases.

  • The first case is a fully-vaccinated woman who traveled to Florida and New York. She was eligible for a booster, but had not yet received it, according to DC Health
  • The second case is a woman who traveled to Maryland during the Thanksgiving holiday. She is fully-vaccinated, but her booster status is unknown
  • The third case is a man who had “no known travel.” He had been fully vaccinated, but his booster status is unknown
  • The fourth case is a fully-vaccinated woman who traveled to Virginia for Thanksgiving. DC Health said her booster status is also unknown

The health department said all people who had contact with the individuals who tested positive for the variant have been contacted.

A press release from the city announcing the cases stressed the importance of getting vaccinated amid the emergence of the omicron variant. They also said that residents should practice disease prevention strategies such as masking, hand washing and physical distancing from others.

Anyone who is 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in the District. Those over 16 who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before June 12, 2021, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before Oct. 12, 2021 are eligible to get a booster dose.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up