CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Virginia News » Virginia reports 1st case…

Virginia reports 1st case of omicron variant

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 9, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Virginia. It is the first case reported in the commonwealth.

The sample came from an adult resident in the northwest region who had no history of international travel but did travel domestically during the exposure period.

The omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa last month. Maryland reported three cases last week. The variant has been identified in 21 other states, thus far.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the Commonwealth,”  Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said in a statement.

The majority of current infections are driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. Nationwide, health officials are studying how easily the omicron variant spreads and how sick it can make people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told WTOP last week that although the latest variant is of some concern, it’s “nothing to panic about right now,” as scientists do not know everything about it yet. At this time, there is no evidence that the omicron variant causes more severe disease, but evidence suggests that those who have had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with the omicron variant, the Virginia Health Department said.

In the meantime, Virginia health officials are encouraging vaccinations and boosters. It’s unclear whether omicron is more transmissible or evades vaccine-induced immunity.

“We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the Delta and Omicron variants will emerge,” Oliver said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up