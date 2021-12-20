Bowser reinstates indoor mask mandate for DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she is reinstating the District's indoor mask mandate.

“I will reinstate a citywide mask order,” Bowser said during a briefing, and added that the city plans expanded testing during the winter surge of COVID-19.

Bowser’s order starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It will run until Jan. 31.

2) Reinstate the indoor mask mandate. Beginning Tuesday, December 21st at 6 AM, the indoor mask mandate will be reinstated until 6 AM on January 31, 2022. pic.twitter.com/iCEvNeih9c — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 20, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.