Bowser reinstates indoor mask mandate for DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she is reinstating the District’s indoor mask mandate.
“I will reinstate a citywide mask order,” Bowser said during a briefing, and added that the city plans expanded testing during the winter surge of COVID-19.
Bowser’s order starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It will run until Jan. 31.
