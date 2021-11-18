New ramp to open for I-295 in DC’s Anacostia

Work crews will begin opening the new ramp late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Expect closures on surrounding streets during the transition.

Roadwork is far from done near D.C’s Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, but one major project is due to wrap up this weekend: Drivers will see a new ramp in Anacostia leading to Interstate 295.

Currently, drivers have to use a ramp at Firth Sterling Avenue and Howard Road to access the northbound side of I-295. But as of this weekend, the District Department of Transportation will open a new ramp directly from the Suitland Parkway.

“The whole idea of this project is to consolidate and make a full interchange from Suitland Parkway,” said John Whitney with DDOT.

The goal is to “try to get some of that traffic off the local streets, Howard Road and Firth Sterling Avenue, and keep the major commuter traffic on the major commuter routes, Suitland Parkway and I-295,” he said.

Whitney spoke at a recent meeting updating on projects surrounding the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Work crews will begin opening the new ramp late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Expect closures on surrounding streets during the transition.

“Monday morning, when you’re going back to work or commuting through the corridor, you’ll see the new configuration there,” Whitney said.