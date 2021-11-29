Local artisans urge shoppers to have patience as supply chain issues continue

Local artisans at the D.C. Downtown Holiday Market said supply chain issues are affecting them, as well.

As the global supply chain crisis continues into the holiday season, with online retailers warning of shipping delays and customers encountering some empty shelves at stores, local artisans at the D.C. Downtown Holiday Market said it’s affecting them, as well.

Potter Sarah Nickel, of Sarah Nickel Ceramics, said it’s becoming harder to secure necessary materials, such as clay and glaze. “Whether it’s trucking shipping issues across the country or even the companies procuring them to start with,” Nickel said.

At another stand, Elise Foster, an employee at Terratorie Maps + Goods, asked customers to have patience.

“We are doing our best to stay stocked with everything we can, so that we can get our products right in front of people in time for the holidays,” Foster said.

Still, vendors encouraged shoppers to buy from local artists at the market, since their wares are right there on display and customers won’t face shipping delays or notices that an item is out of stock.

Moreover, local artist Sarah Matthews said buying something that is handmade makes an extra- special holiday gift.

“If you can find something that someone had made with their hands, it actually brings joy to other people’s hearts,” Matthews said.

Shoppers at the market said they didn’t notice any paucity of goods.

“It didn’t appear that there were any issues with the supplies. It looked like they had an abundance of items,” said Wennesa Bell Snoddy, who bought homemade soap and bath balms for holiday gifts.

The market is open until the week of Christmas.