Howard University dorm floods as students continue protest on living conditions

November 14, 2021, 1:19 PM

Officials at Howard University have confirmed the school responded to a flood Friday on the fourth floor of College Hall South, a student residence hall located near Bryant and 14th Street, Northwest.

“We immediately notified maintenance technicians and a remediation team began working around the clock to remedy the situation,” a statement from the university said.

Among other hazards from the flooding, the school said they were working to prevent conditions that could cause mold.

“At this time, a restoration contractor is drying the walls and checking for moisture in the affected areas.”

Persistent mold in residence halls is one of the many reasons students have been protesting at Howard over the last several weeks.

According to the school, students were allowed to wait in the library while the maintenance crews worked on the affected area.

“After about 45 minutes, they were allowed to return to their rooms,” the statement said.

The university also says the school is working to assist students who may be displaced, or have endured loss or damage to personal belongings.

“All students impacted have been offered temporary housing within the building. Campus Apartments staff are also working with the impacted students to identify what was lost and search for ways to support their recovery

“Student safety is always our primary concern, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this matter.”

During his State of the University address, President Wayne Frederick recognized that school officials must do more to ensure preventative maintenance in student living areas.

“Where I think we’re lacking and have to do more is in preventative maintenance, so avoiding trouble when issues do occur, responding to them quickly so that many residents are not inconvenienced for any length of time,” Frederick said in his address.

