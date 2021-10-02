Women’s March returns to DC championing reproductive rights

The Women's March has returned to D.C. to protest recent legislation passed in Texas almost completely banning abortion and the Supreme Court's decision not to intervene. Stay with WTOP for the most recent coverage of the march on Saturday.

The U.S. Supreme Court was asked to intervene and block the legislation, but declined to do so, sparking protests in D.C. and across the country. The march’s organizers said they feel that this is an early indication that Roe v. Wade could soon come under fire.

The permit obtained from the National Park Service said the organizers expect around 10,000 people to attend the march.

A faith gathering will be held in Freedom Plaza ahead of the rally at 10 a.m.

Organizers are asking those who are attending the march to arrive around 11 a.m. if they are not attending the prior faith gathering.

At noon, comedian and activist Cristela Alonzo will host a rally featuring speakers from around the country. There will be live and prerecorded speeches and musical presentations, as well as displays. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra have been invited to attend.

At 2 p.m., a march to the Supreme Court will begin via Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues.

