Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Student sit-in enters 2nd…

Student sit-in enters 2nd day at Howard University’s Blackburn Center

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 6:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Students occupy Howard University’s Blackburn Center on Oct. 13, 2021. (WTOP/John Domen)

A Howard University student-led protest over housing conditions and a lack of representation on the school’s board of trustees has entered a second day.

Students entered the Blackburn University Center on the school’s Northwest D.C. campus around lunchtime Tuesday and are refusing to leave until school administrators address demands for an in-person town hall with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick, the reinstating of affiliate trustee positions with voting power and a meeting with student leadership on future housing plans.

Several issues are leaving students frustrated, including “the housing crisis we’re currently going through, tuition (and) corona preparedness,” according to one student in the ongoing sit-in, who requested anonymity fearing punishment from school officials.

“We hear nothing from upstairs and we’re left in the dark,” they said.

When a WTOP reporter showed up on campus, police ordered them to leave. But early Wednesday, the demonstration was peaceful, with students occupying the hallway in a quiet manner while three campus officers gathered in the building’s entranceway.

People leaving the demonstration were not being allowed back in.

“President Frederick, I would just like to ask for you to hear us, hear our voices, respect our opinions,” the student said, adding school leaders should not be surprised it came to this.

“We have frequently voiced our displeasure. We have frequently asked for our voices to be heard. This is the culmination of the frustration of the unheard.”

School leaders have not yet commented about the ongoing demonstration.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up