Mayor Bowser, DC seniors encourage residents to get COVID-19 boosters and flu shot

D.C. Mayor Bowser was joined by District seniors to encourage eligible residents to receive both COVID-19 boosters and the traditional flu shot this fall.

On Monday morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined three District seniors at the Capitol Hill Safeway as they prepared to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

Speaking in front of the store’s pharmacy, Bowser’s message of the day was to encourage all D.C. residents who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, or booster shot.

She also emphasized the need to receive a flu shot for the winter season.

“It’s safe, it’s free and it’s effective,” she said. “It’s even more important in winter months as more people head inside gathering for various events. We need as much protection as possible.”

On COVID-19 vaccines, Bowser reminded D.C. residents that, if you are 65 or older, or immunosuppressed, you are currently eligible to receive your COVID-19 booster shot.

Bowser was joined by three District seniors receiving booster shots. One, Frank Mallone, said he was grateful for the city’s leadership during the pandemic.

“As I look at the flags on the Mall for the 650,000 people that have already passed, I wonder about the safety of other cities,” Mallone said. “For the 120,000 seniors in our city, I want to say thank you, Mayor Bowser.”

Mallone also said, “The way we get through COVID is through vaccination.”

Bowser echoed Malone’s sentiment, saying 92.5% of District seniors 65 or older have already been vaccinated against COVID and could “show the younger generation how it’s done.”

For those wondering about booster shots from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of D.C. Health, said the Food and Drug Administration would have more information after their committees and workgroups meet Oct. 13.

Speaking in front of Safeway’s pharmacy, Bowser said she was “delighted how the Safeway team had joined us” in the fight against COVID-19.

After receiving his COVID-19 booster jab at the end of the event, Mallone looked to the cameras and said, “Nothing to it.”

