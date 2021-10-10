DC region nonprofit aims to serve those in need with ‘Slice of Life’ fundraiser

Food & Friends has launched its annual pre-Thanksgiving 'Slice of Life' pie fundraiser with a goal of helping as many D.C.-area neighbors in need that it can.

The D.C.-based nonprofit Food & Friends, which helps deliver thousands of meals to people in the region dealing with serious illnesses, has launched its annual Slice of Life fundraiser.

The drive provides an opportunity for people to purchase something sweet and delicious for their Thanksgiving Day meal, while helping another family out at the same time.

“We are hoping to sell 9,000 pies this year and raise about $350,000,” said Food & Friends Executive Director Carrie Stoltzfus.

“Each one of those pies covers the cost of a full day of meals for our clients.”

Food & Friends said clients include residents battling cancer, HIV, AIDS and other illnesses that make it hard to get out and provide for themselves.

“The money goes directly to us … directly into our programs,” said Stoltzfus.

Pies will be ready for pickup on Nov. 23, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Stoltzfus said if you already have dessert covered, or you won’t be around, you can also donate a pie to one of the nonprofit’s clients.

“This Thanksgiving we’re going to be delivering over 4,000 meals to our clients and their loved ones,” she said.

“They’re getting a full Thanksgiving dinner; a whole roast turkey, all the trimmings, including pies — and that’s their opportunity to host their loved ones in their own home which they’re really too sick to do throughout the year,” added Stoltzfus.

“This is their chance to do that and share some thanks with their loved ones and … we’re really happy to be able to provide that for them.”

The 9-inch pies vary in price from $28 to $45 and come in five flavors: apple, pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato and sea salt chocolate chess. Stoltzfus promised all are “delicious.”

Each pie is being baked by Capitol Heights, Maryland-based Whisked by Jenna.

Food & Friends said this year’s fundraiser is getting help from Whole Foods as a sponsor.

In addition to having the option to pick up your pie from Food & Friends’ kitchen in Northeast D.C., you will be able to pick them up from several Whole Foods stores, a number of &Pizza restaurants and Marriott International, too.

The deadline to order is Nov. 17.