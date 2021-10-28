DC police warn about impersonators calling to extort money

Scammers have been posing as members of D.C. police trying to get your money — and the real D.C. police are warning the public not to fall for it.

The D.C. police said they’ve been notified of multiple calls in which scammers impersonate a member of the Metropolitan Police Department and try to extort money from people by falsely claiming that federal subpoenas and warrants have been issued against them.

Police recommend the following steps if you receive an unsolicited call:

Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.

Don’t engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information or other personal information to a caller.

Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card or gift card.

Don’t travel to any location the caller asks you to go to.

Instead, call your local police department immediately to report this crime.

D.C. police say they never solicit anyone for money.

If you have been a victim of this scam in D.C., contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159 or mpd.fraud-unit@dc.gov.