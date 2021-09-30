Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
GW health care workers to staff new hospital at St. Elizabeths East

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 6:24 PM

A partnership has been finalized that will bring doctors and other health care workers from The George Washington University to the new hospital at St. Elizabeths East in Southeast D.C.

The partnership, which includes The GW Medical Faculty Associates and the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, will provide care to adults in the new hospital and the two urgent/ambulatory facilities in Wards 7 and 8.

“We know that right now too many residents travel across town to access their health care. With the talented medical professionals from GW staffing the new hospital, thousands of Washingtonians will be able to get the right care at the right time in a world-class hospital close to home,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Thursday.

In addition, the partnership provides for the establishment of a family medicine residency, which will be focused on the health care needs of the area’s residents, a news release said.

Dr. Barbara L. Bass, dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and CEO of the GW Medical Faculty Associates, called the initiative “impactful” in a statement, and said they are thrilled to provide services in the new hospital that was “built specifically to improve the health of the citizens of Ward 7 and Ward 8.”

The new $375-million full-service community hospital is scheduled to open in late 2024, and it will initially support 136 beds. It will feature a wide spectrum of medical services, including, but not limited to: maternal and child health, behavioral health, primary care, neurology, urology, orthopedics, emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia, radiology and advanced surgical services.

Children’s National Hospital staff will operate the pediatric emergency department and neonatal intensive care. Universal Health Services will manage, operate, and maintain the facility under a 75-year lease.

