Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Children's National, Universal Health…

Children’s National, Universal Health and DC team to provide pediatric care at new hospital

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 11:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Children’s National Hospital staff will operate the pediatric emergency department and neonatal intensive care unit at D.C.’s new hospital at St. Elizabeths East, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

Scheduled to open in late 2024, the $375 million full-service community hospital will initially support 136 beds.

“Children’s National pediatricians, nurses, physician assistants, and other medical staff to operate and provide professional services at the new hospital at St. Elizabeths East,” according to a “Letter of Intent” announced by Bowser, Universal Health Services and Children’s National Hospital.

The St. Elizabeths East hospital will provide “a complete range of inpatient services to all District residents, and include maternal health and newborn delivery services, normal and neonatal intensive care, a verified trauma center, an ambulatory office building for outpatient and community health services, and a 500-space parking garage,” Bowser’s office said in a statement.

Children’s National Hospital is trusted by the community “because Washingtonians know to expect high-quality care and a staff that cares deeply about protecting the health and well-being of our babies, children, and teens,” Bowser said.

She said the agreement will “change the health care landscape for moms, babies and families not only in Ward 8, but across D.C.”

The District said the agreement between Universal Health Services and Children’s National is “another step in establishing a robust system of health care in neighborhoods eat of the Anacostia River and will ensure that children and mothers can receive the highest quality of care without leaving their communities.”

Universal Health Services will open a pair of urgent care facilities as well, one in Ward 7 and one in Ward 8, the city said.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up