Children’s National, Universal Health and DC team to provide pediatric care at new hospital

Children’s National Hospital staff will operate the pediatric emergency department and neonatal intensive care unit at D.C.’s new hospital at St. Elizabeths East, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

Scheduled to open in late 2024, the $375 million full-service community hospital will initially support 136 beds.

“Children’s National pediatricians, nurses, physician assistants, and other medical staff to operate and provide professional services at the new hospital at St. Elizabeths East,” according to a “Letter of Intent” announced by Bowser, Universal Health Services and Children’s National Hospital.

The St. Elizabeths East hospital will provide “a complete range of inpatient services to all District residents, and include maternal health and newborn delivery services, normal and neonatal intensive care, a verified trauma center, an ambulatory office building for outpatient and community health services, and a 500-space parking garage,” Bowser’s office said in a statement.

Children’s National Hospital is trusted by the community “because Washingtonians know to expect high-quality care and a staff that cares deeply about protecting the health and well-being of our babies, children, and teens,” Bowser said.

She said the agreement will “change the health care landscape for moms, babies and families not only in Ward 8, but across D.C.”

The District said the agreement between Universal Health Services and Children’s National is “another step in establishing a robust system of health care in neighborhoods eat of the Anacostia River and will ensure that children and mothers can receive the highest quality of care without leaving their communities.”

Universal Health Services will open a pair of urgent care facilities as well, one in Ward 7 and one in Ward 8, the city said.