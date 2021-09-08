Foo Fighters hold surprise concert at 9:30 Club

D.C.'s 9:30 Club continues its reopening celebration with a surprise guest for rock fans: the Foo Fighters will headline the final opening week concert Thursday.

The music venue announced the guest in a tweet Wednesday.

There is a two ticket limit for the concert and tickets are non-transferable.

The 9:30 Club will also require all audience members to be fully vaccinated or have a negative test from the past 72 hours.

This is a homecoming of sorts.

Lead singer Dave Grohl grew up in Springfield, Virginia. He also featured D.C. in his docuseries Sonic Highways.

When WTOP checked for tickets, it appeared the concert had already sold out.