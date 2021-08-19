CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
IMP venues tighten vaccine policy, negative COVID-19 test no longer an option for most

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 7:55 PM

The operator of several of D.C.’s largest clubs has made their venues’ vaccination requirements even stricter: negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted as a means of entry for most ticketholders.

I.M.P. — which operates venues such as the 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavillion, The Anthem and the Lincoln Theatre — will soon only accept proof of full-vaccination status in order to gain entry beginning Oct. 17.

The venues had been accepting either proof of vaccination or a negative test in the last 48 hours. That policy went into effect on Aug. 15.

I.M.P. said some artists may have stricter policies than the venue has laid out, so those hoping to attend a show should check out their requirements before purchasing a ticket.

An exception will be made for children under 12 years old and those with qualifying underlying conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated. In those cases, a negative test in the last 48 hours before the show will be accepted.

“Our hope is that all patrons attending shows starting Oct. 17 will choose to become fully vaccinated during this time if they are not already,” I.M.P. said in a statement.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

