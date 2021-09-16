Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Fire on roof of…

Fire on roof of future Metro HQ spews smoke through area

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A fire at 7th and D streets in Southwest can be seen for miles on Sept. 16, 2021. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
A fire at 7th and D streets in Southwest can be seen for miles on Sept. 16, 2021.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
A fire in Southwest D.C. created smoke that could be seen for miles.

Courtesy Dave Statter
(Courtesy Dave Statter)
D.C. firefighters had ‘knocked the large volume of fire down’ by 11:05 a.m. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
(1/5)
A fire at 7th and D streets in Southwest can be seen for miles on Sept. 16, 2021. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

A fire at the top of a high-rise building under construction in D.C. made smoke that can be seen for miles Thursday morning.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. at the top of a building at 7th and D streets in Southwest. They said at about 10:50 that the fire appeared confined to the roof and some roofing materials that were on top. At about 11:15, they tweeted that the fire was out.

Metro confirmed that the fire was on top of their future headquarters at 300 7th St. SW, at the L’Enfant Plaza station. The entrance at 7th and D streets is closed, they said, but the other entrances are open, and trains are running undisrupted.

The fire department said it was a two-alarm fire, and that about 20 units and 100 firefighters had made it to the scene.

No one has been reported hurt.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Why Biden's internal federal workforce and external equity initiatives go hand in hand

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up