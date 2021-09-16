Fire on roof of future Metro HQ spews smoke through area

A fire at the top of a high-rise building under construction in D.C. is making smoke that can be seen for miles Thursday morning.

A fire at 7th and D streets in Southwest can be seen for miles on Sept. 16, 2021. Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS A fire in Southwest D.C. created smoke that could be seen for miles. Courtesy Dave Statter Working Fire 7th &D Sts SW. fire on the roof of a hi-rise building under construction. pic.twitter.com/Himy32T2iw — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 16, 2021 (Courtesy Dave Statter) Update Working Fire 7th & D Sts SW. #DCsBravest have made access to roof. Fire appears confined to roof and roofing materials on a building under construction. pic.twitter.com/dHNxfgPRBc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 16, 2021 D.C. firefighters had ‘knocked the large volume of fire down’ by 11:05 a.m. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A fire at the top of a high-rise building under construction in D.C. made smoke that can be seen for miles Thursday morning.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. at the top of a building at 7th and D streets in Southwest. They said at about 10:50 that the fire appeared confined to the roof and some roofing materials that were on top. At about 11:15, they tweeted that the fire was out.

Metro confirmed that the fire was on top of their future headquarters at 300 7th St. SW, at the L’Enfant Plaza station. The entrance at 7th and D streets is closed, they said, but the other entrances are open, and trains are running undisrupted.

The fire department said it was a two-alarm fire, and that about 20 units and 100 firefighters had made it to the scene.

No one has been reported hurt.