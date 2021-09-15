Fencing returns to Capitol Wednesday night as DC preps for right-wing rally

Ahead of the so-called "Justice for J6" rally in D.C., officials are planning safety measures just eight months after a deadly and violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

In the District, steps are being taken to prepare for a variety of scenarios, when protesters gather on Saturday in support of the people who were arrested after the insurrection on Jan. 6, including the return of perimeter fencing around the Capitol and a request by U.S. Capitol Police for D.C. National Guard support.

Fencing around the US Capitol

Starting Wednesday night, a temporary inner perimeter fencing around Capitol Square — Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue from First Street NE to First Street NW — will be installed, taking about 24 hours to complete.

On Saturday, when the fencing installation has been completed, vehicle access to the Capitol will be limited to Congress and staff.

The Supreme Court will have a temporary fence placed around its perimeter, as well.

The fence is scheduled to be taken down beginning Sunday, barring unforeseen issues.

Capitol Police request DC National Guard support

Capitol Police will also have additional personnel and external law enforcement posted throughout the Capitol complex. They have asked the Department of Defense for National Guard Support.

“The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18.” – The United States Capitol Police — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 15, 2021

In a briefing Wednesday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said it was not a robust request, saying that it was not an “exorbitant ask” but more in the form of some “manpower support.”

Capitol Police has also been in touch with the military, but did not give specifics in a statement to CNN.

Road closures

D.C. police released a list of street and parking restrictions. These take effect Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Emergency No Parking

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to 3rd Street SW

I Street, from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW

H Street, from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street NW to K Street NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Third Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW will also be closed to vehicle traffic, and intermittent closures will occur throughout the day.

Streets closed to vehicle traffic

3rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue, NW from Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW

Madison Drive NW from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue SW from Independence Avenue SW to 3rd Street SW

All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

D.C. police said they do not anticipate additional closures, but there is a chance for intermittent closures and any decision will be based on public safety.

More about the Sept. 18 rally

What the rally is about

The rally is being planned by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, the head of Look Ahead America, a nonprofit dedicated to “standing up for patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government,” according to its website.

In announcing the rally on YouTube last month, Braynard said its purpose was to “raise awareness of this tragedy, this grave violation of civil rights of hundreds of our fellow Americans.”

Braynard told WTOP the rally won’t be canceled over the risk of violence. “There’s not going to be any violence.”