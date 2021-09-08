FBI releases new video of suspect in DNC, RNC pipe bombs

The FBI Washington Field Office on Wednesday released more information, and a new video, regarding the suspect who placed pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee the night before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The FBI said in a statement that they’re asking the public “for any information you recognize or remember about this person’s glasses, shoes, backpack, or any of the items, mannerisms, and characteristics.” The video also retraces the approximate route the suspect took at around 8:30 p.. Jan. 5.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol the next day in a vain attempt to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in last November’s election.

The suspect is described as wearing a face mask, glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. He’s carrying a backpack that the FBI said contained the bombs, which were left near the DNC, at 430 South Capitol St. SE, and the RNC, at 310 First St. SE.

“The FBI is extremely grateful to the American people who have already provided us with vital assistance in this case,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation. Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant.”

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $100,000 reward. You can call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or you can submit online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

See more photos on the FBI website.