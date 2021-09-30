DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning

The D.C. council will introduce emergency legislation Tuesday that, if approved, will expand virtual learning and the definition of excused absences.

The D.C. council will introduce emergency legislation Tuesday that, if approved, would expand virtual learning and the definition of excused absences.

In a draft of the legislation that Chairman Phil Mendelson shared Thursday, virtual learning would be available to D.C. public or charter school students if they have a high-risk medical condition or live with someone who has a high-risk condition.

Under the current policy, only students whose doctors attest that they have a condition requiring them to learn remotely are eligible to do so.

The proposed legislation would also broaden the excused absence policy, something council members have called for after learning of parents who were referred to the city’s Child and Family Services Agency because they didn’t send their kids to school, citing coronavirus-related safety concerns.

The proposal doesn’t include a student vaccine requirement, something Mendelson said is under consideration. City officials have also said they are exploring such a requirement.

While the council is scheduled to vote on the emergency legislation at its Oct. 5 meeting, its first back from summer recess, Mendelson is urging Mayor Muriel Bowser, as well as the city’s deputy mayor for education, to take action.

Bowser hasn’t responded to WTOP’s request for comment as of publication.

Emergency legislation requires broad council support, something Mendelson said he doesn’t anticipate will be an issue. Bowser can veto emergency legislation, but the council can override it.

The council’s call for action comes in the midst of a chaotic start to the school year. In hours-long hearings, parents and educators have detailed frustrations with communication surrounding coronavirus cases and close contacts, a failure to meet testing goals and the lack of a virtual option for students in quarantine.

The bill represents the final call for Bowser’s administration to take action to improve conditions in city schools before the council returns.

The council is slated to discuss the bill, titled “Protecting our Children Emergency Declaration Resolution of 2021,” next week. Six council members, and Mendelson, support the measure.

But in letters shared on Twitter, Mendelson called on Paul Kihn, the deputy mayor for education, and Dr. Christina Grant, the acting state superintendent of education, to act now.

In the letter to Kihn, Mendelson calls for expansion of the virtual learning requirement, citing the options nearby Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland have provided students.

Mendelson said the virtual policy as is is “difficult to defend,” because it calls for a doctor saying the option is required rather than recommended and doesn’t consider the health of those living with students.

In a similar letter to Grant, Mendelson said currently only 180 students qualify for virtual learning in D.C.

WTOP has contacted Grant and DC Public Schools for comment.

