World Central Kitchen works to feed people impacted by Haiti earthquake

The devastation in Haiti following Saturday’s powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake has impacted thousands — and the death toll continues to rise. Wasting no time, a D.C. nonprofit stepped up to help provide meals for those in need.

“It’s a really, really challenging environment right now. A 7.2 earthquake is a major earthquake anywhere, but especially for Haiti,” said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, founded by acclaimed local chef José Andrés as a way to use food to help communities.

Mook is currently on the ground in the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince, where the organization’s culinary school, École des Chefs, is located.

Mook said his team jumped into action as soon as the earthquake hit. JetBlue has also provided a plane to transport equipment to World Central Kitchen’s school so the team can buy and cook locally.

“This is sort of the way that we operate everywhere, which is bring in as little as we can from the outside and support local farmers,” Mook said, noting that they’ll be distributing up to 30,000 meals daily.

The team is facing serious challenges when it comes to communication and transportation. Now, with Haiti bracing for Tropical Storm Grace, Mook said his goal is to get the word out about the need for more help in Haiti.

“With an increasing number of climate disasters, we’re going to continue to work hard and do everything that we can to support in the immediate aftermath,” he said.

You can learn more about World Central Kitchen on its website.