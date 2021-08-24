Work on 3rd Street Tunnel continues for 3rd day following ruptured water main

Crews proceeded with caution to protect the structural integrity of D.C.'s 3rd Street Tunnel, which has been closed since Monday when a ruptured main sent water pouring down the walls and compromised the roadway, breaking up asphalt.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart said he is hopeful that at least one side of traffic in the tunnel will be moving relatively soon.

According to the WTOP Traffic Center and listener reports, here’s what drivers should know:

Closed:

Tunnel closed to all traffic between New York Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue NW

Open:

Drivers can access the southbound tunnel from Massachusetts Avenue and D Street NW

Northbound South Capitol Street has access to a segment of the 3rd Street Tunnel, but drivers are diverted to Massachusetts Avenue

Northbound access to the tunnel from the I-395 and I-695 ramps up to the Massachusetts Avenue exit was restored Tuesday morning, but is subject to change

“We’re going to do everything we can to start opening up sections of the roadway here when we can. Right now, we are hopeful that we could get our northbound side back for [Wednesday] morning’s rush. But that’ll remain to be seen on how we do with progress [Tuesday],” Geldart said.

DC Water CEO David Gadis said Tuesday afternoon that he expects the work on the northbound side to be completed shortly. Currently, a section of the tunnel remains closed between New York and Massachusetts avenues Northwest, and he cautioned people to avoid the area if possible.

The location of the leak has been narrowed down, but Gadis said it is in a “very difficult area of the tunnel.”

“This break is behind an auxiliary wall in the tunnel. The tunnel has the lanes, and then it has an auxiliary wall behind it, and it’s tucked in behind that. What makes it tough is we want to keep the integrity of the tunnel,” Gadis said, adding that they want to make sure workers are safe and that after repairs are completed, the tunnel is safe to drive through.

Pinpointing the exact location of the leak will put crews in a better position to determine how long it will take to make the repairs, Gadis said.

The southbound lanes, however, may take several days to resume use, as repairs will need to be done on the roadway, Geldart said.

“We need to make sure that it’s safe for people to drive on. And to do that, we have to have a good roadway. So we’re going to determine that as we get through. But right now, we do know that we’re going to have to do some significant work to the roadway once we get the water leak fixed,” Geldart said. This includes potentially replacing some of the concrete, which takes time to cure.

DC Water is working closely with other agencies, such as the District Department of Transportation, to repair not only the water main, but also the street.

So far, no structural integrity issues with the tunnel have been found, Geldart said.

Below is a map of the affected area:

