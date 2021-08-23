CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Sinkhole shuts down 3rd Street Tunnel and nearby streets

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 23, 2021, 8:39 AM

Commuters headed through D.C. on Monday morning are having more than the usual gridlock to deal with: there’s a sinkhole at the 3rd Street Tunnel that has closed the tunnel completely.

The tunnel is closed in both directions between New York Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue due to flood damage.

The following streets also are closed until further notice:

  • Northbound and southbound lanes of the 3rd Street Tunnel;
  • 4th Street and New York Avenue NW;
  • Southbound 4th and M streets NW;
  • Eastbound 5th Street and New York Avenue NE;
  • Southbound 3rd Street from New York Avenue NW;
  • Southbound at New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW;
  • Northbound at New Jersey Avenue and K Street NW;

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll, with D.C. police, told WTOP that officers responded to the tunnel for a report of flooding.

“As a result, it was discovered that the roadway in the tunnel was starting to buckle a bit,” Carroll said. “All traffic that will be coming out normally toward New York Avenue will be forced up onto Massachusetts Avenue.”

He added that authorities have seen a lot of traffic displacement downtown. And some additional closures have been put in place along New York Avenue to alleviate congestion.

“So motorists in that area should give additional time for traveling in that area. And they should expect delays as we work with our partners at (the District Department of Transportation) and DC Water to help facilitate the repairs there in that area,” Carroll said.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Carroll said there’s no estimate on a timeline for repairs.

Below is a map of the impacted area.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this story.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

