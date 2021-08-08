Water boil advisory lifted in Northeast DC for all customers

DC Water lifted its Boil Water Advisory for customers in all areas of D.C. Sunday morning, following two straight days of clear water sampling in the remaining affected neighborhoods in Northeast.

The water agency advised customers to run “cold-water taps for 10 minutes” before returning to normal usage. Running the cold-water tap will replace sitting water in pipes with fresh water from the water main, agency officials said Sunday in a news release.

In addition, customers should discard food or ice prepared with water that was not boiled during the advisory.

“DC Water lifted the boil water advisory after tests confirmed that drinking water meets all water quality safety standards. DC Water tested water samples from multiple sites in the affected area and has verified that there is no risk of water contamination from the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system. Therefore, DC Water has ended the bottled water distribution,” the agency said.

On Saturday, DC Water said there were still a few neighborhoods in the Northeast section of the District where conclusive testing needed to be completed before they could fully lift the boil water advisory.

DC Water initially issued the boil water advisory on Aug. 4.

“In the late afternoon of Wednesday, August 4, 2021, crews closed valves in the area of 13th Street and Spring Road, NW in an effort to isolate a leak on a 36” water transmission line to make repairs, causing low or no water pressure to area homes. System pressure was restored and the 36” water transmission line has been repaired,” the agency said.