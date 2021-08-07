2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
DC’s boil water advisory lifted in most areas, but Northeast neighborhoods remain in effect

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

August 7, 2021, 10:55 AM

DC Water is lifting its boil water advisory for most impacted areas in the District following two straight days of clear water samples, but roughly 4,200 Northeast customers remain affected.

The areas remaining under advisory include portions of Chillum Station, Michigan Park, North Michigan Park, Queens Chapel and Terra Cotta, according to a news release issued by the agency Saturday.

Customers who are still impacted by the advisory can receive water Saturday at the North Michigan Park Recreation Center, 1333 Emerson St., NE, until 5 p.m.

“It is anticipated sample results for the remaining impact area will be analyzed by Sunday morning, August 8,” the agency said.

DC Water said it continues to offer the following advice to residents impacted by the boil water advisory:

  • Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.
  • Run cold water until clear (if discolored) before boiling.
  • Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present before boiling.
  • Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.
  • Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Preparing and cooking food
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing infant formula
  • Making ice
  • Giving water to pets

*Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.

DC Water initially issued the boil water advisory on Aug. 4.

