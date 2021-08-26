CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Park Service: Washington Monument to reopen after lightning strike

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 5:08 AM

The Washington Monument will reopen Thursday after being closed since being hit by a lightning strike on Aug. 15.

That dramatic lightning strike damaged the monument’s electronic access system and repairs took longer than expected.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service tweeted that the needed parts to fix the system have arrived.

“Installation & testing will begin tomorrow and be completed as soon as possible,” it tweeted.

The 555-foot tall monument just recently reopened after being closed for six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also sustained significant damage during the East Coast earthquake in 2011, forcing it to shut down for three years. The damage caused by that earthquake has been cited as the culprit behind elevator breakdowns at the monument.

The Aug. 15 lightning strike was captured in a video shared on social media by Georgetown Law student Travis Nix:

