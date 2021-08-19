CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Washington Monument closed for 4th day after lightning strike

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 9:27 AM

The Washington Monument will remain closed Thursday after a lightning strike damaged some of its electrical systems.

The National Park Service said repairs will stretch into a fourth day after a lightning bolt hit the monument’s top during Sunday’s severe weather outbreak.

The strike was captured in a video by Georgetown Law student Travis Nix:

Park officials said the strike damaged electronics that control elevator operation and other systems that allow them to access the structure.

NPS spokesman Mike Litterst said the monument gets hit by lightning fairly often as the District’s tallest landmark, towering well above its surroundings at 555 feet.

The Washington Monument had reopened to the public on July 14 after a six-month closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018.

