Washington Monument closed for 4th day after lightning strike

The National Park Service said repairs will stretch into a fourth day after a lightning bolt hit the monument's top during Sunday's severe weather outbreak.

The Washington Monument will remain closed Thursday after a lightning strike damaged some of its electrical systems.

The National Park Service said repairs will stretch into a fourth day after a lightning bolt hit the monument’s top during Sunday’s severe weather outbreak.

The strike was captured in a video by Georgetown Law student Travis Nix:

Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g — Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021

Park officials said the strike damaged electronics that control elevator operation and other systems that allow them to access the structure.

NPS spokesman Mike Litterst said the monument gets hit by lightning fairly often as the District’s tallest landmark, towering well above its surroundings at 555 feet.

The Washington Monument had reopened to the public on July 14 after a six-month closure due to COVID-19 concerns.