CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » 'If I sound frustrated…

‘If I sound frustrated it’s because I am’: Ward 6 council member rips DC schools

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Council member Charles Allen held a virtual town hall with education leaders, advocates and parents in Ward 6 on Thursday night and plainly admitted his growing frustration with the city’s school leaders ahead of Monday’s start to the new school year.

Allen cited some of the things he’s seen himself on visits to schools — “HVAC systems that aren’t working as they need to, spot coolers being used in spaces, outdoor equipment not delivered on time” — as signs the District of Columbia Public Schools is not prepared for the first day of classes.

“I found teachers, our educators and even our principals and school leaders, working really hard trying to create welcoming and safe spaces for students,” Allen said. “But the systems around them have let them down.”

“If I sound frustrated it’s because I am.”

Allen was joined by Jessica Sutter, the Ward 6 representative to the D.C. State Board of Education, who pointed out that in some cases the HVAC systems were still circulating air, but it might be hot air sometimes — which would still be uncomfortable.

In at least one case, HVAC system wasn’t working at all to circulate air in a school cafeteria.

Their biggest gripes had to do with what they perceived as DCPS’ intentional inflexibility with virtual learning options, which Allen said are too narrow and exclusionary.

He said that as of a few days ago, just over 100 students were enrolled in the virtual program the city was offering.

While he doesn’t want to see the whole school system go virtual again, he does think getting into the program should not be so strict.

“I’ve heard from plenty of folks who said their pediatrician was actually concerned about even signing the form [for acceptance into virtual programs] from a medical liability perspective,” Allen said.

He said he thinks the low overall number of applications for the virtual option isn’t really reflective of the interest and demand. “I think it is because it is so narrowly tailored, which I think was done on purpose,” said Allen.

“People don’t feel like their voices are being heard elsewhere,” said Sutter.

She was among those who signed a letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser asking for DCPS to expand the number of students eligible for virtual activities.

“We’ve heard from a lot of families that one child was given a medical exemption, but they have siblings,” Sutter said. “It doesn’t do much good to have one child learn virtually while others may be exposed and bring home, even if it’s not a COVID case, other germs that are going to start moving again as children gather,” said Sutter.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up