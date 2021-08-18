CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Funeral set for Nyiah Courtney, little girl killed in DC drive-by

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 8:15 AM

Nyiah Courtney
Nyiah Courtney was set to start first grade at Ingenuity Prep School in Southeast, where she attended kindergarten. (Courtesy Ingenuity Prep)

Six-year-old Nyiah Courtney, who was killed in a D.C. drive-by shooting July 16, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

A viewing for the little girl will take place at 10 a.m. at the The Temple of Praise church at 700 Southern Ave. SE, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

The church plans to stream the funeral.

Courtney was killed in a spray of bullets late July 16 as she rode her scooter in front of a carryout in Southeast D.C. Five other people, including her mother, were wounded.

Marktwan Hargraves, 22, of Waldorf, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection with Courtney’s death.

He has a court hearing Wednesday.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this story.

