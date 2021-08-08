2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Fall Out Boy to miss DC show due to positive COVID test

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 8, 2021, 3:07 PM

Fall Out Boy is dropping out of Sunday night’s “Hella Mega Tour” show at Nationals Park after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

Green Day and Weezer, the other two headliners, and special guest The Interrupters will perform as scheduled. Fans who choose not to attend the show because of the change can request a refund by 4:30 Sunday.

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” Fall Out Boy said in a statement. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Fall Out Boy announced on its Instagram last week that it would miss the tour’s Aug. 4 show in New York City and the Aug. 5 show in Boston. The band had expected to rejoin the tour for tonight’s show in D.C., but a post Sunday morning to the band’s Instagram page said the band will be back on the tour Aug. 10 in Detroit.

“The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” the band said.

“The Hella Mega Tour” was first announced in September of 2019 and the bands were supposed to rock D.C. in August of 2020. The dates were pushed to 2021 because of coronavirus concerns, and now it seems COVID is once again throwing a wrench into the plans.

Barring any other mishaps, all three bands will perform later this month in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia. Fans can check the full tour schedule on the tour’s website.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

