Welcome to Paradise: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to rock out Nats Park

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are bringing their blend of 2000s angst to Nats Park in D.C. in August 2020.

Well, D.C. can get off that Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Dance, Dance on an Island in the Sun: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are bringing their blend of 2000s angst to Nats Park.

(It’s like all of my middle school dreams are finally coming true.)

It isn’t Make Believe — the lineup will rock the District in August 2020.

Joining the bands on what is — of course — being dubbed “The Hella Mega Tour” is special guest The Interrupters. The tour will also hit Europe, the rest of the U.S. and Canada. See more details here.

In case you have your reservations about this Holy Trinity of post-punk, pop/rock legends touring together, feast your eyes on whatever is going on in the tour poster:

That is a centaur with the head of a unicorn, rocking out an electrifying guitar solo while belching up rainbow-colored flames, standing on an exploding stage.

Only an American Idiot would pass up the chance to catch this show. Presale tickets begin Sept. 16.

If 2020 is too long to wait, fans can get a taste of what the concert will be like with a specially curated Spotify playlist.

