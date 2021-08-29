D.C.’s 3rd Street Tunnel expects full reopening Sunday night

The 3rd Street Tunnel will reopen all lanes on Sunday night, ending a challenging, week-long episode for thousands of the D.C. region's commuters.

The 3rd Street Tunnel plans to reopen all lanes on Sunday night, ending a challenging, week-long episode for thousands of the D.C. region’s commuters.

D.C. Water and the District Department of Transportation said it expected to fully reopen the tunnel by 11 p.m. on Sunday after they complete their final inspection.

8/29 FINAL UPDATE – Great news for the morning commute: together with @DDOTDC we have completed the restoration of the SB 3rd Street Tunnel and all lanes will reopen at approximately 11 pm tonight. https://t.co/cVXLDT3GXB pic.twitter.com/9bkOv9gRru — DC Water (@dcwater) August 30, 2021

The tunnel was shut down in the early morning hours on Aug. 23 after a water main break in the tunnel’s ceiling compromised the roadway and broke up some of the asphalt.

By Thursday, the northbound lanes of the tunnel had reopened to drivers while crews worked to repair the more heavily affected southbound lanes.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.