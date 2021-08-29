CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » D.C.'s 3rd Street Tunnel…

D.C.’s 3rd Street Tunnel expects full reopening Sunday night

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

August 29, 2021, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 3rd Street Tunnel plans to reopen all lanes on Sunday night, ending a challenging, week-long episode for thousands of the D.C. region’s commuters.

D.C. Water and the District Department of Transportation said it expected to fully reopen the tunnel by 11 p.m. on Sunday after they complete their final inspection.

The tunnel was shut down in the early morning hours on Aug. 23 after a water main break in the tunnel’s ceiling compromised the roadway and broke up some of the asphalt.

By Thursday, the northbound lanes of the tunnel had reopened to drivers while crews worked to repair the more heavily affected southbound lanes.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up