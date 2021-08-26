COVID-19 home test kit program expands in DC

The Test Yourself DC program is expanding so that a site will be available within a 20-minute walk of almost anywhere in the District.

The Test Yourself DC program is expanding so that a site will be available within a 20-minute walk of almost anywhere in the District, according to a news release from the mayor’s office Thursday.

Eleven new sites will open where residents can pick up and drop off at-home COVID-19 test kits. Tests can be taken at home or administered at the site.

The program is currently offered at 16 public libraries in D.C.

The following sites will open in D.C. beginning next week:

Ward 3

Palisades Recreation Center (5200 Sherier Place NW) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Ward 4

Lamond Recreation Center (20 Tuckerman St. NE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Ward 5

Joseph Cole Community Center (1299 Neal St. NE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Trinidad Recreation Center (1310 Childress St. NE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Edgewood Recreation Center (301 Franklin St. NE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave. NE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Ward 6

Arthur Capper Community Center (1000 5th St. SE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Rosedale Recreation Center (1701 Gales St. NE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

Southwest Library (900 Wesley Place SW) – opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, and will be open for pick up Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DC Health (899 N Capitol St. NE) – opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, and will be open for pick up Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ward 8

Barry Farm Recreation Center (1230 Sumner Road SE) – opens Monday, Aug. 30

For more information on the Test Yourself DC program, visit the District’s coronavirus information page.

