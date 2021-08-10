Bowser: ‘I support’ statements DC police chief made after cop seen punching man

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke publicly Tuesday about the viral video that showed a D.C. police officer repeatedly punching a man as other officers tried to handcuff him in Southeast.

“Yes, I did view the video,” Bowser said during a briefing. “And yes, I was briefed in detail by (D.C. Police Chief Robert) Contee, and I support the statements that he’s made. And I also understand the frustration that people feel.”

“We saw one of our police officers, sworn with a gun and a badge, appear to use excessive force and punching somebody,” the mayor said, adding that D.C. police “officers aren’t trained to do that in order to take a gun.”

Bowser said Metropolitan Police Department officers have a responsibility to each other and to the community. “I want to be clear,” she said.

“I also want to be clear, the MPD has a presence in a community, and I know that community very well, where there’s open-air drug dealing. Everybody knows it,” Bowser said. “And everybody wants something done about it. So our officers will be present, will be responding. We will be going after guns and we will protect people’s constitutional rights.”

Officers did recover a firearm from the man who was seen punched. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. declined to pursue charges against him.

Bowser said she felt as though the man should have been charged.

“But I also know the reality that the prosecutor probably said to himself, ‘I’ll take this to the jury, there’s no way it’s going to be prosecuted. So I might as well, you know, spend my time on something else,'” Bowser said.

“The whole thing is completely frustrating. At least we got the gun and we’ve identified somebody who maybe will take advantage of some help to choose a different path.”

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday that the matter was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

An Instagram video shows police trying to restrain the man when one of the three officers punches the man in the face and then the torso.

During the struggle, a group of men recording the incident on their phones yells at the officers for punching the man. Someone then throws a chair, boxes and a garbage can at the officers while they continue to try to handcuff the first man.

One man can be heard: “You know, under protocol, if someone’s being restrained that’s no reason for you to hit him!”

At one point, one of the officers takes his gun out of his holster as he tells the crowd to back away.

At the end of the video, once the man is in handcuffs, the officers appear to take a firearm out of the man’s waistband and show it to the crowd.