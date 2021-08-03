3 dead, 8 injured after multiple weekend shootings around DC

D.C. police are investigating two homicides that happened Saturday — part of a spate of shootings this weekend in the District.

D.C. police are investigating three homicides that happened Saturday — part of a spate of weekend shootings.

The first happened at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, on 53rd Street SW. D.C. police officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Juwaun Williams, 20, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Two other men are being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Around 4:30 p.m., 20-year-old Kendall Brown, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was killed in a shooting that happened in a residence on Nelson Place SE.

On Sunday, 22-year old Amard Jefferson, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was picked up and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Brown’s shooting death.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down after a man with an apparent gunshot wound was found in a vehicle on 49th Street SE. James Beckham, 69, of Suitland, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene.

WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported two people were shot in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two hours later, officers showed up to the 200 block of 37th Place SE for a reported shooting and found a wounded woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

And at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a shooting in the 3700 block of New York Avenue NE left three men with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

D.C. police have reported four other shootings and three stabbings that happened between Saturday afternoon and the early hours of Sunday.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.